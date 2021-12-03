VOTE NOW: Are you taking your kids to see Santa this year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her…
It seems like some Republicans are trying to prevent President Biden from getting credit for bringing this pandemic under control by not getti…
Then-candidate-for-President Joe Biden called a 17-year-old a white supremacist upon hearing he shot three people with an AR-15, killing two o…
The news that South Dakota is once again 50th in the country in teacher pay (ahead of only Mississippi) feels both terribly frustrating and co…
I still remember one of the few times I saw my mother cry.
Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, a mere 2.2%. It seems like great news, but the number also shouts that Nebraska has a…
Congratulations to new school board members throughout Iowa.
While driving through Sioux City to celebrate an early Thanksgiving I couldn't help but notice the difference eliminating the excessive amount…
As we enter the holiday season and count the blessings we are thankful for, many of us don’t think to add dependable treated water to our list…
When it comes to the unborn, the science is not in dispute: the child in the womb is a human being. The only open question is whether these un…