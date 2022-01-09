VOTE NOW: Are you watching the college football national championship?
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Biden’s “Build Back Better” should be called “Biden’s Big Blunder.” However, it is not his biggest blunder. Just think about his Sou…
It was an act of country love.
According to research from the University of North Carolina, 137 hospitals have closed in the nationwide since 2010. Coincidentally, the Democ…
I watch with a heavy heart over democracy dying a little bit more each day, right before our very eyes, due to lies, voter suppression laws, g…
Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who …
Happy New Year and welcome to 2022. Here’s hoping we all celebrate a year of good health and kindness. My inaugural column for the New Year is…
My response to the Journal mini editorial on Dec. 27: Yes, yes, yes, immigrants are the cause of COVID, drugs, crime and everything else wrong…
America now has a day of remembrance on Jan. 6, created by Democrats, with headlines such as, "Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump's dagger a…
There’s an old folk tale about a fisherman with a hole in his boat. He knew about the hole, but he refused to take the time and money to plug …
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.