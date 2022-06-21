VOTE NOW: Are you worried at all about lifeguard shortages?
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
The untold story about "green energy" is that it can't possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unl…
The other day Biden said his economic plan is working. Which plan is that Joe? Is it the plan that has taken inflation from 1.5% when you took…
At the unveiling of Nebraska's new license plate design last week First Lady Suzanne Shore correctly noted that it's "a state sport in every s…