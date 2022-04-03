VOTE NOW: Could President Joe Biden be doing anything more to address inflation?
Related to this story
Most Popular
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
While it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have economic development projects, can someone answer the question, Why is…
I just read in the Friday edition of the journal that Planned Parenthood received $275 million for their Federation of America. Why must tax d…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.
I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Bro…
A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…
Why does South Sioux City animal control have red and blue emergency lights on their vehicle? They are not sworn police officers, but merely a…
As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be hel…
One of the most underrated presidents of all-time is Harry Truman. History has proven that the old haberdasher from Kansas City was right abou…