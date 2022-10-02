VOTE NOW: Did you attend the Riverssance or Sioux City International Film Festivals this weekend?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…
"When one writes and gives kudos to Gov. Abbott and DeSantis, one is exercising his right to make foolish and humorous statements."
Now that we have a $2 billion surplus in Iowa, maybe, just maybe, it’s time to invest in the little guy instead of more tax cuts for the rich:…
My roots were planted Woodbury County, Iowa in 1965 and no matter where I've lived, I always found my way home to Woodbury County. As an agric…
There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Iowa and across the nation that must be addressed: the negative behavior of some coaches, parents, …
The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think havi…
A dark ominous cloud is upon the United States of America, where truth, justice, and the America way have lost its true meaning.
An international relations expert joins the Utterly Moderate Podcast to assess the current state of the war in Ukraine.
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constan…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.