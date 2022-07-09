Just In
VOTE NOW: Did you collect toy cars when you were a kid?
Related to this story
Most Popular
I am a lifelong Democrat and my own personal belief is that abortion should only be for victims of rape or incest. And for a women facing a he…
Public libraries play many roles. They are, of course, a repository for a diverse set of books and other materials that can be accessed by pat…
I have many religious friends. Most are from one Christian denomination or another. Some are Buddhist, Gaian, Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian or oth…
A few months ago, Senate majority leader Schumer, told a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court building that "I want to tell you, G…
For decades, in late January millions of people from every corner of our country and from all walks of life have gathered in Washington, D.C. …
When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for …
When God is happy the human race benefits. Thanks to the SCOTUS for their abortion ruling on Roe v. Wade. That takes us one step closer to mak…
There’s an interesting mix of laws that went into effect in Iowa on Friday. If you just perused the list, you’d come to conclusions about thos…
Are all of you who discharged fireworks in town on Monday night going to retrieve all the litter that you strewed about your neighbors lawns? …
Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa