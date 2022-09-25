VOTE NOW: Did you go to Starfest this year?
A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk. With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?” “No, this is our monthly income,” I answered. “You made more working in the summer,” she said.
Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President a…
The AARP Bulletin lead with the headline Drug Prices to Fall for Older Americans. Unfortunately not one Midwest Senator voted to support Grand…
How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines to go through our state when PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) needs 2 more years to draw regulations for this type of pipeline?
"Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower?"
Like thousands of Lincoln Public School students, Superintendent Paul Gausman just got his first major homework assignment of the school year,…
“A republic, if you can keep it.” Ben Franklin is said to have uttered that phrase upon being asked what type of government the Constitutional…
Though fall officially starts Thursday, somebody must have forgotten to tell Mother Nature.
THE MINI: The best thing to do on Saturday mornings in Siouxland is the Sioux City Farmers Market. This is a great celebration of good food, e…