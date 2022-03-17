VOTE NOW: Did you go to the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sioux City?
Related to this story
Most Popular
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
Unbeknownst to most Americans, our educational system has been hijacked by intellectual elitist progressives who have been pursuing the transf…
MINI: The $85 billion of military resources left in Afghanistan would be handy for Ukraine right now
The $85 billion of military planes, tanks, guns, and etc. that Biden left in Afghanistan sure would have come in handy for Ukraine right now. …
As gas prices continue to rise and Republicans continue to blame the president, one has to wonder why oil companies had record profits in 2021…
In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time re…
I presume all the money set aside for snow removal and salting of city streets this past winter that wasn't needed will be used to tackle the …
THE MINI: Did you remember to change your clocks last night or were you late for church this morning? It's time to spring forward into dayli…
Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classro…
OVERHEARD in MOSCOW -- If I am in the Russian president's head -- and I am indeed the one mighty Vladimir Putin -- then I'm fighting mad that …
We the people of the United Nations, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brough…