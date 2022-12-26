VOTE NOW: Did you travel at all for Christmas?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Growing up in the small town of Delaware City, one of the first lessons I learned, playing in the dirt street in front of our house, was: "Sti…
As a wife of a Navy medic whose husband was with the Marines in Vietnam, has two Purple Hearts and a mother of an Iraqi vet who has a Purple H…
We have to hear about all the "firsts" from leftists obsessed with identity politics, so here's what it looks like when equally applied: Congr…
THE MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers for the work they've done for many years to help women in our community!! - R…
The first of these is that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day. Now I know that sounds like heresy (and in the eyes of some it might be). However, facts are facts.
Biden, 80, sounds like he's going to run again, while Trump, 76, has announced his bid
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartment…
THE MINI: Hey taxpayers! Are you aware that the lights are on every night of the year at the Leif Erikson Park soccer court? But, because of t…
🎧 The hosts look back at their prognostications about topics including vaccines, the Oscars and Donald Trump.
When King David ruled over all of Israel, one of the many Psalms he wrote included this verse: “Do not put your trust in princes, in human bei…