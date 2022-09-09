VOTE NOW: Did you watch the opening night NFL game on Thursday?
During the first Trump impeachment investigation in 2017 -- the one that involved his attempt to coerce Ukraine’s president into digging up so…
Just a few words about Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Congressman Randy Feenstra has joined the chorus of GOP gloom merchants in warning that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness for those w…
MINI: What would the MAGA Republicans have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him?
Just wondering what the MAGA Republicans would have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him? --Julie Karrer, L…
MINI: First the U.S. Supreme Court removed restrictions from a 100 year old New York concealed carry law
"They must not trust women to do the right thing. It makes one wonder if they want to keep women pregnant and barefoot."
To those people who complain about traffic cameras, more IRS agents, or recovering stolen government documents: Don't do the crime! -- Frank G…
THE MINI: Have you been up to the lakes recently? You can only compare it to Disneyland or Orlando. Crowds of vacationers. The go-carts had a…
Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a Jim Rixner column that originally was published in the Journal in July was mistakenly rerun in this …
America: Beause of one bad apple, the whole USA has been in chaos for six years. How much more does it take? Look at the facts. -- Russ Robins…
THE MINI: What a delight to see children learning about nature on the front page of the Journal on Sept. 1. It would be great if all young one…