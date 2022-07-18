VOTE NOW: Do you approve of Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic in his job as a top White House advisor?

Just In
Can anyone on either side of the aisle name one single thing that's better now than when Trump was in office? Our current president won't even…
I don’t know if I’m the only one that thinks all you see in Sioux City are weeds. Doesn’t anyone care, does the city? I went out of town and w…
I saw the so-called "cartoon" on the Journal's Opinion page on July 3. I think the messages that were conveyed there on the bulletin board and…
For weeks, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have been at odds over the additional pay the sheriff wants to aw…
It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and …
Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the W…
Biden is doing what he can to lower the cost of fuel for Americans so he sells oil from our Strategic Oil Reserve to China. Makes sense doesn’…
Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Sadly, there are still people that insist on breaking the law. Several grass fires caused by firewor…
The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump'…
Want to know the most misused phrase in the English language? It just might be this one. It is misused almost daily in every newspaper, TV new…