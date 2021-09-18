VOTE NOW: Do you believe in ghosts?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
Regarding the moving of the Woodbury Township Cemetery, I have great concern how this abomination will be carried out, but I will get into tho…
Does the Texas law regarding abortion remind you of how Nazi Germany relied on its citizens to report on their friends and neighbors? The Texa…
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…
Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. …
Abraham Lincoln, in the 1850’s, was right: The American system cannot exist “half-free” and “half-slave.”
I'm looking out my dining room window on Cheyenne Boulevard and appreciating my resurfaced asphalt street completed by the city and Barkley A…
The chairman of the Senate Budget Committee came to Iowa recently to pitch the Democrats’ partisan $4.2 trillion budget blueprint. Senate Demo…
THE MINI: I don’t usually share the same perspective as Jim Rixner, but in his Sunday SC Journal ‘The Regulars’ column, I fully agree that COV…