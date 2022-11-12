VOTE NOW: Do you consider Iowa a "red state"?

Just In
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
From the Editorial Board: "The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us."
Both Chevron and Exxon Mobil have announced the largest profits in their histories. But of course, our high gas prices are entirely the fault …
That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
THE MINI: While in Florida, President Biden addressing the upcoming election said "It's a choice between two vastly different visions for Amer…
Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Tr…
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that …
I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney.
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Si…
Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS. Randy Feenstra rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. Feenstra already backed out o…
Tne result from Tuesday’s midterm elections is already clear: Donald Trump’s political touch is anything but golden. The former president’s fa…