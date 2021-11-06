VOTE NOW: Do you enjoy shopping for clothes?

Just In
I can’t remember a time when Terry Hersom wasn’t a part of the Sioux City Journal staff.
“Get off Your Butt. Get. To. Work.” The words from a billboard in Springfield, Missouri capture the sentiment of many as it relates to the lar…
Somewhere, Robert Ray is smiling.
THE MINI: Maybe Sunday's mini writer would better appreciate the tyrannical and ideological control in a blue state, rather then the common se…
THE MINI: Our condolences go out to the family and friends of longtime Journal sports editor Terry Hersom, who died over the weekend. No one k…
THE MINI: I’ll believe in climate change the minute that all these rich people, including the Obamas and the Bidens and the Kennedys, give up …
THE MINI: What a beautiful morning! Getting ready to go to my State mandated $7.25 an hour job. Driving my car 95 mph because of an old age …
So goes Virginia; So goes the Nation!!! --Steve Hoberg, Sioux City
Try to wrap your mind around this. Though ordered by the Supreme Court last August, the Biden administration has not yet reinstated the “stay …
The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the ret…