VOTE NOW: Do you grill out for the Fourth of July?

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
With change comes unintended consequences, especially when a monumental alteration is happening to our infrastructure at a very fast pace.
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
Thursday, June 30th, is a special day to pay tribute to Supt. Dr. Paul Gausman and Associate Supt. Dr Kim Buryanek. We should all offer our th…
Thumbs down –
The tragedy in southern Texas of the immigrants dying in the back of a semi truck is beyond heartbreaking. But I’m confused by the GOP/Fox nar…
Thanks, Siouxlanders, for holding back on the late-night fireworks. In previous years we would have been complaining by now. -- Journal Editor…
How’s this for a Fourth of July surprise: From June 28 through July 4 we’ll have unlimited access to our website at siouxcityjournal.com.
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Joe Biden has become America's "it's not my fault" president. Whether it's the inflation, the border, the crime, the gas prices, the Afghanist…