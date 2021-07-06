VOTE NOW: Do you have an ash tree in your yard?
Does the Sioux City school board have a recruiting plan for when they run Dr. Gausman out of town? It will be challenging to find a profession…
Those who've obstructed or tried to obstruct American's free celebrating of the Independence Day holiday and weekend by using fireworks should…
The writer of Tuesday’s mini calls Gov. Reynolds use of sending Troopers to the border a political stunt. The biggest stunt yet is Biden allow…
As I drive on Interstate 29 and watch the development of the riverfront, it reminds me of all the years my family and I enjoyed the River-Cade…
You have to just love how all the new terms come up. We now have "human" infrastructure. What is wrong with the old term, welfare. --Dennis Pi…
Due to an energy crisis, Californians are now being asked to stop charging their electric vehicles during peak usage times.
Let me get this straight. Gov. Reynolds turned down a humanitarian request for housing immigrant children in Iowa. Then she announces she is g…
If the Republicans of Ohio decide to oust conservative Rep. Anthony Gonzalez because he opposed Trump’s antics, and select Max Miller instead,…
Recently, our president stated we are born with rights but later we yield those rights to government. My father spend several years in Europe …
All politicians tell lies, but the Biden-Harris administration is taking lies to a new level. They now want us to disbelieve what we can see.