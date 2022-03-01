VOTE NOW: Do you intend to listen to Gov. Kim Reynolds' response to Joe Biden?
Related to this story
Most Popular
To the good people of Sioux City, this letter is written to recognize and thank the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and two officers in parti…
I sincerely hope the school board "elects" to include some rank-and-file teachers, aides and essential employees to the committee in charge of…
A proven track record.
The quest to restrict eminent domain use by private companies in Iowa came to a screeching halt last week when SF Bill 2160, introduced by Sen…
When Russia's Vladimir Putin demanded that the U.S. rule out Ukraine as a future member of the NATO alliance, the U.S. archly replied: NATO ha…
We are now told that COVID cases have dramatically decreased. Since many who had the COVID shot and booster still got COVID, maybe natural imm…
The first Black woman on the Supreme Court is justice delayed, and President Joe Biden -- and the nominee -- has the historical burden of pres…
I don’t think the citizens of Iowa know what is happening with their elected Iowa officials in regard to eminent domain. Iowans may know about…
Why did the USA & NATO countries forcefully liberate non-NATO-member, oil-rich Kuwait when it was conquered by Iraq but refuse to forceful…
Taxpayer (public) money should go to all schools, government (public schools) and non-government (private schools)! All of these schools educa…