VOTE NOW: Do you keep a journal?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable peop…
Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…
Does the Sioux City school board have a recruiting plan for when they run Dr. Gausman out of town? It will be challenging to find a profession…
In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- p…
Recently, our president stated we are born with rights but later we yield those rights to government. My father spend several years in Europe …
Wokeness in America has gone wild! Our exceptional founding fathers were much more scholarly, courageous and selfless than our current leaders…
If the Republicans of Ohio decide to oust conservative Rep. Anthony Gonzalez because he opposed Trump’s antics, and select Max Miller instead,…
To accept price gouging, aka plywood costs, excessive electrical bills, etc., rather than realistic supply and demand costs, leads to governme…
Zalmay Niazy shouldn't be forced out of the United States and back to his native Afghanistan, and it’s mystifying this de facto death sentence…
Trombone Shorty returned to Saturday in the Park and my ears finally got the meal they have been longing for since the first taste. Thank you …