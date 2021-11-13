VOTE NOW: Do you know anyone who has ever been homeless?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: An Associated Press story published in the Journal Thursday titled, "Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods," st…
So basically, sinners who turned the name of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, into a swear word all over the entertainment world are hot…
In 1790, President George Washington refused to order flags lowered to half mast when Benjamin Franklin died because if we start lowering the …
In reference to the AP story published in the Journal on Nov. 4 titled, "Feds seek tougher penalties for veteran insurrectionists," author Mic…
THE MINI: Businesses such as Perdue Foods seem to be doing their job as good corporate citizens by supporting Covid vaccines in the workplace.…
Terry Hersom was what we used to call a "True Blue Odie Kalodi." Meaning: loyal, caring, kind, trustworthy, and advocate. Yep, a Boy Scout kin…
The Siouxland Chamber has been going to Washington DC for 66 years to lobby for needs of Sioux City and then later for Siouxland. Asking the F…
I can’t remember a time when Terry Hersom wasn’t a part of the Sioux City Journal staff.
VOTE NOW: Will the installation of new security cameras in downtown Sioux City parking ramps make you more likely to park in one?
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.