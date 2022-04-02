VOTE NOW: Do you know anyone who uses food assistance programs?
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Bro…
When the new flood of refugees from Ukraine arrive in America, their first stop should be at the White House. Those that are Ukraine patriots …
While it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have economic development projects, can someone answer the question, Why is…
I just read in the Friday edition of the journal that Planned Parenthood received $275 million for their Federation of America. Why must tax d…
Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.
A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
During the 70 years that the Soviet Union existed, Ukraine was an integral part of the nation.