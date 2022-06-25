VOTE NOW: Do you know anyone who uses veterans health care services?
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster! NOT the holiday itself, but the piling on of federal government inefficiencies. I would be surprised…
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
If we haven't said it lately -- and chances are we haven't -- thank you to our educators.
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
Thursday’s House hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has shone new light on the almost Shakespearean drama that unfolded betwe…