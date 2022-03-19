VOTE NOW: Do you know who is running for office in your district?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unbeknownst to most Americans, our educational system has been hijacked by intellectual elitist progressives who have been pursuing the transf…
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
As a lifelong Catholic and a proponent of Catholic education, I can only say that the vouchers proposed (by Iowa lawmakers) could be a huge tr…
In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time re…
Did you ever notice that? Do you ever think about it? Never once.
I presume all the money set aside for snow removal and salting of city streets this past winter that wasn't needed will be used to tackle the …
OVERHEARD in MOSCOW -- If I am in the Russian president's head -- and I am indeed the one mighty Vladimir Putin -- then I'm fighting mad that …
Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classro…
THE MINI: Did you remember to change your clocks last night or were you late for church this morning? It's time to spring forward into dayli…
Baseball. Remember when it was a game and they were the players? -- John Rush, Jackson, Nebraska