VOTE NOW: Do you like shooting off fireworks?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
With change comes unintended consequences, especially when a monumental alteration is happening to our infrastructure at a very fast pace.
Thursday, June 30th, is a special day to pay tribute to Supt. Dr. Paul Gausman and Associate Supt. Dr Kim Buryanek. We should all offer our th…
The tragedy in southern Texas of the immigrants dying in the back of a semi truck is beyond heartbreaking. But I’m confused by the GOP/Fox nar…
Thanks, Siouxlanders, for holding back on the late-night fireworks. In previous years we would have been complaining by now. -- Journal Editor…
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
Joe Biden has become America's "it's not my fault" president. Whether it's the inflation, the border, the crime, the gas prices, the Afghanist…
After enduring eight years of fireworks in North Sioux City, I have appealed to the North Sioux City Council to remove fireworks from resident…
I am a lifelong Democrat and my own personal belief is that abortion should only be for victims of rape or incest. And for a women facing a he…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned the 49-year-old constitutional right to an abortion now moves the long-controversial i…