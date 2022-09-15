VOTE NOW: Do you like the movie "Field of Dreams"?
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk. With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?” “No, this is our monthly income,” I answered. “You made more working in the summer,” she said.
I haven’t rearranged the furniture in my home in 20 years. It’s just easier that way (and I’m afraid what I might find when I move the chair i…
THE MINI: Something very powerful - and unifying about the President of the United States validating what we all are thinking is true. --Brend…
MINI: First the U.S. Supreme Court removed restrictions from a 100 year old New York concealed carry law
"They must not trust women to do the right thing. It makes one wonder if they want to keep women pregnant and barefoot."
President Biden wants the FBI to simply carry out the law and do their job. Hunter Biden investigation should be at the top of their prioritie…
THE MINI: How does one have an honest policy-based political conversation today? If one does not like someone, they are attacked "personally,"…
President Biden and his handlers must have gone berserk. His shameful fiery address on Sept. 1 indicted half of the populace as he appears to …
"Candidates for any office that immediately want to cut their pay, and that of their possible peers, must know that they will offer less value for the taxpayers."
Gun rights advocates always cite the Second Amendment as justification for the proliferation of guns and prohibition of limits on them, but th…
It’s well known America’s first president warned citizens – on Sept. 17, 1796 – about the negative impact political parties could have on the country. In George Washington’s farewell address he felt politicians and their party of preference could become “unprincipled.”