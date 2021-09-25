VOTE NOW: Do you like to drive around and look at the fall colors?
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
THE MINI: Rixner equals common sense for the planned new Woodbury County jail. Thanks to Jim for his Regulars column in the Sept. 12 edition o…
The California recall election turned out well for the Democrats.
We are all faced with significant challenges, individually and collectively. How we decide to address these issues may be as important as what…
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
THE MINI: Welcome to fall. the last hurrah before the misery of winter. -Journal Editorial Board
The lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II wrote many beautiful songs for Broadway musicals. One that was not beautiful, but powerful for what it said …
THE MINI: As you travel around this fall, watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles on county roads as the harvest season gets underway. -Jour…