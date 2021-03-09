VOTE NOW: Do you like to listen to live sports on the radio?
I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from…
The U.S. Census and Chuck Grassley may do something that a controversial elections bill supposedly aims to achieve but almost certainly will n…
As a downtown business owner, I would appreciate the mask wearing folks to find a garbage can when they take them off. Tired of picking them u…
Didn't the Nazis burn books when they didn't fit their agenda? Now we can't read Dr. Seuss books. Little House on the Prairie books are banned…
No, Dr. Seuss hasn’t been “canceled.”
HSB 254, a bill currently moving through the Iowa Legislature, scares me! It would allow anyone to buy a handgun without any kind of backgroun…
In recent years, I’ve been impressed by some of the efforts made by local lawmakers to protect animals in Iowa. In particular, I appreciated t…
The bomb scare at the Ankeny polling site was probably a dry run to see if it is possible to close a polling place with a threat. Sounds crazy…
Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion "COVID" bill. Our representative, Randy Feenstra, sadly reports that less than 10% of that money actually…
