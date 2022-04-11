Just In
VOTE NOW: Do you plan to swim in one of Sioux City's three public pools this summer?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The publication Money Inc. has just rated Sioux City as the #10 worst place to live in Iowa, mainly because of a crime rate 84% higher than na…
The Iowa Senate took a misguided step last week, approving a measure that moves the state one step closer to damaging the schools where most I…
As I read Iowa House File 2577, the so-called public school transparency bill, I’m reminded of the TV commercial where an old lady explains so…
The televised Nebraska governors debate revealed much and at the same time little of what the candidates had to offer the state.
Sioux City is very fortunate to be nestled among the beautiful, wooded Loess Hills, which are found no other place on earth except Shaanxi, Ch…
Former President Donald Trump — whose various slanders against his real and perceived political foes made him the most libelous president ever…
While President Joe Biden was in Brussels and Warsaw showing U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, the 38-year-old autocrat who rules North Korea made…
FDA approves another vaccine -- drug companies have to love it all the way to the bank. How many more? --John Kooman, Orange City, Iowa
As I sit here looking at the list of 14 neighbors I have to get signatures from because I have more than three pets, I'm fuming.