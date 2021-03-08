VOTE NOW: Do you plan to try the new Twin Bing-flavored coffee?

Related to this story
Most Popular
I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from…
It seems that it wouldn't take an economics degree to realize that increasing the minimum wage gives people more money to spend, which then he…
As a downtown business owner, I would appreciate the mask wearing folks to find a garbage can when they take them off. Tired of picking them u…
Didn't the Nazis burn books when they didn't fit their agenda? Now we can't read Dr. Seuss books. Little House on the Prairie books are banned…
No, Dr. Seuss hasn’t been “canceled.”
A bill significantly changing Iowa’s 40-plus-year-old bottle and can deposit law is on the move in the Iowa Legislature. And in its current fo…
HSB 254, a bill currently moving through the Iowa Legislature, scares me! It would allow anyone to buy a handgun without any kind of backgroun…
"I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not. But if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination."
In recent years, I’ve been impressed by some of the efforts made by local lawmakers to protect animals in Iowa. In particular, I appreciated t…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.