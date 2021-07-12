VOTE NOW: Do you plan to watch the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday?
Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable peop…
Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…
Wokeness in America has gone wild! Our exceptional founding fathers were much more scholarly, courageous and selfless than our current leaders…
In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- p…
Recently, our president stated we are born with rights but later we yield those rights to government. My father spend several years in Europe …
To accept price gouging, aka plywood costs, excessive electrical bills, etc., rather than realistic supply and demand costs, leads to governme…
Zalmay Niazy shouldn't be forced out of the United States and back to his native Afghanistan, and it’s mystifying this de facto death sentence…
Does the Sioux City school board have a recruiting plan for when they run Dr. Gausman out of town? It will be challenging to find a profession…
Trombone Shorty returned to Saturday in the Park and my ears finally got the meal they have been longing for since the first taste. Thank you …
I sincerely hope before COVID appropriated funds are sent back or used for “other things” that all emergency and medical stockpiles are replen…