THE MINI: I don't like conservatives -- I find them closed minded and mean spirited. I detest liberals -- I find them narcissistic and bullies…
"West and North high schools both seem to struggle a bit in football. I don’t know if it’s possible, but why not consider merging the two team…
THE MINI: Politicians call "woke" against anybody who disagrees or does not believe what they tell you to believe. I am glad to be "woke" and …
When 62% of Iowans oppose private school scholarships with taxpayer's money, how did these scholarships get passed into law? Are our represent…
THE MINI: Regarding the March 22 Mini: The 62 percent needs to vote out the representatives who aren’t representing them.—Victoria Knudsen, Si…