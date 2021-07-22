VOTE NOW: Do you stay indoors more due to extreme heat?
Let me get this straight. Kristi Noem used taxpayer money to sue the U.S. government so that she could risk a forest fire at a national park -…
Here we go again. We get 58,000 plus killed in Vietnam and we pull out. Now in Afghanistan we do the same thing. They won't let us win. They j…
It has been four years since Iowa legalized fireworks, after 80 years of peace and quiet. After yet another Fourth of July, where our veterans…
The real story is never completely written. Bound by subjective pages in a book or colorfully expressed by some artistic image or maybe a monu…
Kim Van Es wrote recently that Iowa needs “a more welcoming state legislature” in order to grow its labor force. However, the number of worker…
THE MINI: Saundra Kiczenski, 56, of Michigan, who was at the Jan. 6 insurrection, told Michael Bender, the author of the new book "Frankly, W…
The last mile of a marathon is no time to slow down.
It is very telling to observe that Black Lives Matter chose to support the Marxist/Communist government of Cuba rather than those seeking free…
About COVID-19 misinformation, it’s getting easier by the day to tell the quacks from the real McCoy, because the truth tellers will actually …
I am the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. I have spent my most of my career bein…