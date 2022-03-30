VOTE NOW: Do you think a one-time, $1,000 bonus for teachers is enough?
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Bro…
When the new flood of refugees from Ukraine arrive in America, their first stop should be at the White House. Those that are Ukraine patriots …
I just read in the Friday edition of the journal that Planned Parenthood received $275 million for their Federation of America. Why must tax d…
I'm sure glad the countries around Ukraine did not put up big walls to keep out all those millions of refugees who need to escape the violence…
A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…
Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.
During the 70 years that the Soviet Union existed, Ukraine was an integral part of the nation.
So... Joe's Administration creates the inflation that has not been seen since the 1970s, and then the strategy of the Fed. is to raise interes…