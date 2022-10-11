VOTE NOW: Do you think campaign ads have gotten too negative now?

Just In
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs.
"The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium."
"Now that Edward Snowden is a citizen of Russia, will he be a great patriot and fight for Russia in Ukraine?"
THE MINI: Biden and his administration are saying it's a real slap in the face that OPEC is cutting their oil production. Now they know how th…
Immigrants in the Hawkeye state have always held a special place in my heart and the hearts of many Iowans. In fact, 40% of our state’s popula…
I am rethinking what I need to accomplish in my retirement years. I need to go back to college, because Biden will forgive my loan. I can smok…
I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.
I support Jeremy Dumkrieger’s election for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Jeremy’s “People over profit” makes him the candidate of choi…
Recently, the news service Reuters took the rare step of withdrawing an entire story that inaccurately interpreted data comparing emissions fr…
Are you an extremist? A threat to our democracy? If you voted for President Trump and supported his policy of “Making America Great Again,” according to President Biden, it seems you are.