VOTE NOW: Do you think Sioux City should extend its bus services?

A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk. With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?” “No, this is our monthly income,” I answered. “You made more working in the summer,” she said.
Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over…
Summit, Navigator, and Wolfe seek permits to build CO2 pipelines but numerous critical questions are not being answered. Can Iowa’s power grid…
The AARP Bulletin lead with the headline Drug Prices to Fall for Older Americans. Unfortunately not one Midwest Senator voted to support Grand…
"Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower?"
MINI: How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines?
How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines to go through our state when PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) needs 2 more years to draw regulations for this type of pipeline?
Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President a…
“A republic, if you can keep it.” Ben Franklin is said to have uttered that phrase upon being asked what type of government the Constitutional…
Like thousands of Lincoln Public School students, Superintendent Paul Gausman just got his first major homework assignment of the school year,…