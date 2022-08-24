Just In
VOTE NOW: Do you think that certain staff members at the Spirit Lake Community School District should be allowed to carry a firearm?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary.…
It is an honor to join the Journal's Regulars rotation. I hope that I can write columns that are as thoughtful and interesting as the ones tha…
First off, an apology.
Thank You Liz!
The start of the new school year in the Sioux City school district Tuesday marks not only the debut of the new Hunt Elementary School, but als…
What happened to the pride in this great land? I am a Legion Commander and have a total of 30 U.S. flags ordered from two different sources. I…
Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump s…
THE MINI:
Thank you Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt for seeking a larger property setback for possible MidAmerican wind turbines in Woodbury County.
It was disgusting to read Monday's Mini Editorial, which compared our DOJ to the Gestapo. The Republican appointed FBI head did his job. The r…