VOTE NOW: Do you think the weather is getting hotter as a result of climate change?

People who know Vice President Harris say she genuinely likes to laugh. As President Biden's envoy on migration from Central America, her lack…
In response to Jim Rixner's Regulars column on the Journal's Aug. 1 opinion page, titled "Biden’s first six months has made a world of differe…
Here are some numbers for you to think about and give you pause. So far this year, 4,273,852 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide. …
A four-fold increase in actual COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County in the past three weeks. A nearly doubling of the positive tests in the …
You have to try pretty hard to avoid the peer reviewed studies that prove face masks are safe and effective. PNAS has all you need if you want…
In his final state of the nation speech Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his refusal to confront China over Beijing's sei…
Iowa made great strides for more than half a year at driving down the rate of COVID-19 infection. That progress is in jeopardy as coronavirus …
If we are supposed to wear masks now with the new CDC rules in highly COVID-positive areas of the country, how do we know? The governor has qu…
In his column titled "Wrong predictions don’t deter the predictors," which appeared on the Journal's Aug. 3 opinion page, Cal Thomas assures u…
