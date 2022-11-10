VOTE NOW: Do you think you have hearing loss?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
From the Editorial Board: "The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us."
Both Chevron and Exxon Mobil have announced the largest profits in their histories. But of course, our high gas prices are entirely the fault …
THE MINI: My parents always told me that one is judged by the company they keep. perhaps Governor Reynolds and Senator Grassley should think about that before they appear along side of Donald Trump. --James Weber, Westfield, Iowa
THE MINI: While in Florida, President Biden addressing the upcoming election said "It's a choice between two vastly different visions for Amer…
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Mem…
Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Tr…
THE MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious if people acknowledged that no amount of laws can make taking an innocent life m…
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that …
That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Si…