VOTE NOW: Do you watch 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
The chairman of the Senate Budget Committee came to Iowa recently to pitch the Democrats’ partisan $4.2 trillion budget blueprint. Senate Demo…
Rep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains ab…
THE MINI: I don’t usually share the same perspective as Jim Rixner, but in his Sunday SC Journal ‘The Regulars’ column, I fully agree that COV…
THE MINI: Rixner equals common sense for the planned new Woodbury County jail. Thanks to Jim for his Regulars column in the Sept. 12 edition o…
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …