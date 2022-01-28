VOTE NOW: Do you watch the NBA?
THE MINI: As a senior citizen I'm told by government TV ads I need to get the COVID shot as it's safe and effective. Then I'm told after 3-5 m…
When I was teaching in the 1980’s, the Iowa State Education Association motto was, “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” It worked because it was true…
Attorney General Tom Miller, you have a good reputation as an advocate for Iowa citizens using your litigative powers to right wrongs and prot…
THE MINI: Matthew Ung wants to cut Supervisor salaries to 5K which sounds like a wonderful gesture until you realize the effect: Only those wh…
Iowa has been in a child care crisis for decades. There is a shortfall of 360,000 spaces for Iowa children in child care. We reached a tipping…
It seems highly improbable, given the nation’s extreme polarization and the supermajority of states required to approve a constitutional amend…
State legislatures across the nation are back in session. A recurring story in state after state has been the number of unfilled jobs that are…
Tenured professors create the interest in a university staff. Working on research with a leading doctor in a field is why a student wants to g…
The government is sending free masks. The government is making free tests available. COVID vaccines are free. Can we just stop the malarkey? N…