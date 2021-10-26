VOTE NOW: Has your employer mandated the vaccine?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…
I am an advocate for public education. For better or worse, everything we do as a district impacts students, families, and the community at large.
I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…
Hi, my name is Joshua Potter and I have lived in Sioux City since September of 2010. I have been married to my wife, Melissa, for 14 years. We…
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
I know education. Education has been at the center of my drive and focus even before I was old enough to attend school, myself. I believe that…
It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.
Over the past 246 years, there has been no greater bargain than the U.S. Postal Service, which for a few coins, could guarantee delivery of a …
The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the ret…
The bill adding distracted driving to driver's education (HF380) was brought forward this legislative session by the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. B…