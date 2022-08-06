VOTE NOW: Have you already done back-to-school shopping?
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators grea…
As a kid, I loved fishing of the dock because it assured immediate action, since I could catch tiny fish as fast as my worm hit the water.
Food for thought: Aside from the obvious politically motivated intent of the Jan. 6 hearings, why would adjudicating these events “Trump” adju…
About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed,…
The writer of the 8-1-22 Mini Editorial proved that "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." He makes no mention of the hundreds of CHIL…
Other than the last 18 months, Joe Biden's presidency has been a rousing success. -- David Adkins, Sioux City
MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming
A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not…
It is difficult to write up-to-date letters about mass shootings. As I write, a family of three and their shooter are dead in Maquoketa State Park.
Events surrounding the Jan. 6th committee and elsewhere have raised the relevance of public oaths. I served for 30 years in the U.S. military …
Commentary: Too many people no longer see religion as essential to their understanding of living a good life.