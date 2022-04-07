VOTE NOW: Have you already filed your taxes?
While it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have economic development projects, can someone answer the question, Why is…
One of the most underrated presidents of all-time is Harry Truman. History has proven that the old haberdasher from Kansas City was right abou…
Why does South Sioux City animal control have red and blue emergency lights on their vehicle? They are not sworn police officers, but merely a…
As I sit here looking at the list of 14 neighbors I have to get signatures from because I have more than three pets, I'm fuming.
As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be hel…
Our Governor, Kim Reynolds, has demonstrated to Iowans that she is a strong leader. Over the past few years she has shown her capability as sh…
FDA approves another vaccine -- drug companies have to love it all the way to the bank. How many more? --John Kooman, Orange City, Iowa
Former President Donald Trump — whose various slanders against his real and perceived political foes made him the most libelous president ever…
As if political turmoil, a pandemic and economic stress weren’t enough, we got news this week that the U.S. Navy was recommending the USS Siou…
The Iowa Senate took a misguided step last week, approving a measure that moves the state one step closer to damaging the schools where most I…