VOTE NOW: Have you already gotten a pumpkin this fall?

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs.
"The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium."
"Now that Edward Snowden is a citizen of Russia, will he be a great patriot and fight for Russia in Ukraine?"
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mail…
Immigrants in the Hawkeye state have always held a special place in my heart and the hearts of many Iowans. In fact, 40% of our state’s popula…
I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.
THE MINI: Biden and his administration are saying it's a real slap in the face that OPEC is cutting their oil production. Now they know how th…
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the De…
Are you an extremist? A threat to our democracy? If you voted for President Trump and supported his policy of “Making America Great Again,” according to President Biden, it seems you are.
I am rethinking what I need to accomplish in my retirement years. I need to go back to college, because Biden will forgive my loan. I can smok…