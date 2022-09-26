VOTE NOW: Have you already put out fall decorations?
Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President a…
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…
A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk. With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?” “No, this is our monthly income,” I answered. “You made more working in the summer,” she said.
How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines to go through our state when PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) needs 2 more years to draw regulations for this type of pipeline?
Like thousands of Lincoln Public School students, Superintendent Paul Gausman just got his first major homework assignment of the school year,…
"Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower?"
Though fall officially starts Thursday, somebody must have forgotten to tell Mother Nature.
In regards to the article in the Journal about the two speed cameras, how about monitoring the corner of W. 19th and Casselman for the need of…
The Sept. 7, 2022 issue of Education Week featured research suggesting “Parent’s Don’t Want Teaching to Become Their Kids’ Profession.” Yet, l…