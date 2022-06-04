VOTE NOW: Have you already voted in Tuesday's primary?

Just In
The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws is getting started in Iowa, with hopes of demonstrating to Statehouse Republican leaders that Iowans w…
THE MINI: Regardless of your stand on guns, the 2nd Amendment begins: A well regulated Militia. Google Daniel Defense AR-15. Ask yourself, sho…
Today, for the first time ever, I received three emails from a weapons dealer wanting to ship me pistols, military rifles, or assault weapons …
Early voting has started for the Republican primary. On June 7, the Woodbury County Attorney position is on the ballot, and I give my highest …
GOP leaders are adamant in their efforts to protect the unborn. Why do they oppose legislation which would restrict ownership of the guns used…
On June 7 we have an important decision to make. Our Woodbury County Attorney seat has been held by a Democrat for nearly 16 years. In a conse…
Former President Donald Trump chalked up some victories in last Tuesday’s primaries, but he suffered a trio of defeats where it most mattered:…
🎧 The Great Resignation has meant a record number of people are changing jobs, but not all of them are happy at their new employer.
Make your voice heard on June 7 by voting in the Iowa primary election. That said, I recommend voting for James Loomis as the Republican nomin…
