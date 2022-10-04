VOTE NOW: Have you been to any homecoming games this year?
My roots were planted Woodbury County, Iowa in 1965 and no matter where I've lived, I always found my way home to Woodbury County. As an agric…
Now that we have a $2 billion surplus in Iowa, maybe, just maybe, it’s time to invest in the little guy instead of more tax cuts for the rich:…
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the De…
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents' home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till's body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated.
The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think havi…
Across the country, school districts are creating policies that directly harm transgender students. I am a college student who witnesses the d…
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constan…
A dark ominous cloud is upon the United States of America, where truth, justice, and the America way have lost its true meaning.
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…
"When one writes and gives kudos to Gov. Abbott and DeSantis, one is exercising his right to make foolish and humorous statements."