VOTE NOW: Have you been to the Downtown for the Holidays Parade in Sioux City?

That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
In today’s column, I want to tell the story of one man whose dogged determination made a difference for our country, and also for my family.
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
From the Editorial Board: "The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us."
Both Chevron and Exxon Mobil have announced the largest profits in their histories. But of course, our high gas prices are entirely the fault …
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my c…
Tne result from Tuesday’s midterm elections is already clear: Donald Trump’s political touch is anything but golden. The former president’s fa…
The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein …
We can be thankful the back-biting season of election season is over.
