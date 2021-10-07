VOTE NOW: Have you contributed food or money to a food bank this year?
Regarding the letter to the editor in the Journal on Sept, 26, concerning giving handouts to people on the street corners, I total agree. Howe…
Drugs fueling Lincoln’s summer rash of overdoses, most involving fentanyl-laced cocaine, came from an astounding location, according to law en…
THE MINI: President Biden says his multi-trillion dollar spending proposal will be "free". It's impressive that this elderly gentleman is well…
Traveling on Hamilton Boulevard seems to have been a less frustrating experience for many motorists lately.
I want to thank the Journal for publishing Linda Holub's Regulars column. Her conservative, Christian and common sense beliefs that she expres…
THE MINI: It used to be that musicians and comedians were crazy and outrageous, now it's the politicians. --Peter Davidson, Milford, Iowa
This is Part II of my previous column referencing the deconstructing of America and Constitutional governance by the Biden administration. The…
As a former small business owner and a conservative, I was glad to see Sen. Chuck Grassley help pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Ac…