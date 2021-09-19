VOTE NOW: Have you ever been in a marching band?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
Does the Texas law regarding abortion remind you of how Nazi Germany relied on its citizens to report on their friends and neighbors? The Texa…
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…
The chairman of the Senate Budget Committee came to Iowa recently to pitch the Democrats’ partisan $4.2 trillion budget blueprint. Senate Demo…
THE MINI: I don’t usually share the same perspective as Jim Rixner, but in his Sunday SC Journal ‘The Regulars’ column, I fully agree that COV…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Rep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains ab…
After years of uncertainty, the sign on Highway 965 near the border of Coralville and North Liberty is finally true: “Coming soon,” it says un…
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…