VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to a high school reunion?

Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Sadly, there are still people that insist on breaking the law. Several grass fires caused by firewor…
Public libraries play many roles. They are, of course, a repository for a diverse set of books and other materials that can be accessed by pat…
I don’t know if I’m the only one that thinks all you see in Sioux City are weeds. Doesn’t anyone care, does the city? I went out of town and w…
Biden is doing what he can to lower the cost of fuel for Americans so he sells oil from our Strategic Oil Reserve to China. Makes sense doesn’…
Can anyone on either side of the aisle name one single thing that's better now than when Trump was in office? Our current president won't even…
Agricultural land in the Midwest is some of the most valuable in the world and fortunately in recent years the value of farms across this regi…
Thomas Jefferson: "And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds o…
It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and …
They may come if you build it, but that doesn’t mean anyone is going to air it.
Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa